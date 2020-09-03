Football's Back: VYPE Austin Private School Teams To Watch

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school football season preview continues with area private school teams to watch. Check them out below and stay tuned for the area's preseason rankings and public school coverage in the coming days.

Regents School of Austin: The Knights have led the area's private school charge over the past decade and will have high expectations again in 2020. Linebacker Jack Cowden and offensive linemen Nick Zarbock and Simon Becker are projected to have important roles in chasing the team's fifth straight state title game appearance.

Brentwood Christian School: The Bears won eight games en route to a 2019 TAPPS Division II postseason appearance. Expect another successful campaign with two-way lineman Isaac Olewin, running back/defensive tackle Baley Cordes and running back/cornerback Conner Rohlack still on the roster.



Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic: The Eagles soared to the TAPPS Division V state championship game in 2019 and want to build off their success from a year ago. That can happen in 2020 because lineman Nick Lopez and wide receivers James Mooney and Drew Leasure are back on the offensive side of the ball.

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

