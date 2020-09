2020 All-VYPE Public School Preseason Team

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

Over the past few weeks VYPE has previewed 30 public school teams, released our Class 5A and Class 6A rankings. So, now it is time to reveal the 2020 All-VYPE Public School team.

Pre-Season VYPE Public School Player of the Year - Rebekah Portalatin, Cy-Fair

1st Team

Outside Hitter

Ally Batenhorst, Seven Lakes (Nebraska)

Alexis Dacosta, Fulshear (Baylor)

Mia Johnson, Clear Falls (Hawaii)

Middles

Deja Benjamin, Shadow Creek

Erika Williams, Kingwood Park (Penn State)

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Julie Neveu, Oak Ridge

Devan Taylor, Klein (Clemson)

Setter

Clara Brower, The Woodlands (Georgia)

Blakely Montgomery, Clear Falls (Fairfield)

Utility

Kelsi Wingo, Barbers Hill

Alexia Jones, Pearland Dawson (Houston Baptist)

2nd Team

Outside Hitter

Annie Antar, Klein (North Florida)

Ellie Echter, Fulshear (LSU)

Ashlyn Svoboda, Friendswood (Northwestern State)

Middles

Mayowa Olibale, Seven Lakes (Harvard)

Ashlynn Lewis, Texas City

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Callie Cogdill, Cypress Woods (Oklahoma)

Gabby Mansfield, Klein

Setter

Casey Batenhorst, Seven Lakes

Trinity Funderburk, Atascocita

Utility

Shyia Richardson, Clear Springs (San Francisco)

Lyla Traylor, Memorial

Honorable Mention

Outside Hitter

Clarke Adams, Bellaire (Oakland)

Emily Adams, Bridgeland (University of Louisiana Monroe)

Tiana Davis, Ridge Point (UTSA)

Teresa Garza, Alvin (Wyoming)

Aryn Johnson, Manvel (McNeese State)

Allie Sczech, George Ranch (Baylor)

Phoebe Stigen, Deer Park (University of Louisiana Monroe)

Fallon Thompson, Grand Oaks

Madeline Villareal, Cypress Ranch (University of Louisiana Monroe)

Megan Wilson, Kingwood (Oklahoma)



Middles

Karrington Kays, Bridgeland

Lindsey Kriendler, Cypress Creek

Simone Lenoir, Clear Brook

Sarah Sitton, Friendswood

Natasha Zorbas, The Woodlands

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Annie Creery, Foster (Hill College)

Alana Dawson, Clear Springs (Emory)

Macee Medina, Texas City

Ashton Schulz, Splendora

Freedom Stephenson, Santa Fe



Setter

Falon Buford, Splendora

Logan LeRoux, Memorial

Zoe Martinez, Goose Creek Memorial

Maddie Waak, Katy (LSU)

Koko Wooley, La Porte

Utility

Piper Boydstun, Oak Ridge

Lauren Elie, Memorial

Kiyah Felder, Aldine Davis

Eva Fitzgerald, Cinco Ranch

Alexandra Tennon, George Ranch (Quinnipiac University)