Orangefield looking for 10 wins in 2020

The Orangefield Bobcats went 9-2 last season and return 10 starters who reached the postseason in 2019.

The 'Cats finished second in district play and fell to Franklin in the first-round.

Coach Josh Smalley enters his ninth season at Orangefield and says the keys to success are "to stay healthy and replace experience on defense."

The Bobcats graduate first-team RB Chase Broussard and second-team back Kadeon Evans. The offensive line will be led by first-teamer Kyler Metts and second-teamer Coby Coulter. TE Mason Sampson also returns on as a skill player.

Defensively, Hunter Ashworth will carry the flag on the defensive line as a returning first-teamer.

Orangefield opens with Woodville this weekend.





