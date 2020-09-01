VYPE Austin Small School Football Rankings (9/1)

(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

We're officially a week into the 2020 Texas high school football season, so it's time for updated VYPE Austin Small School Team Rankings. Check out the latest top 10 and honorable mentions for top area UIL 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A squads below.

VYPE Austin UIL 4A Top 10 Football Rankings:

#1 Lampasas (1-0): The Badgers kept their high-scoring streak alive with a 55-23 win against fellow state-ranked Brownwood in the 2020 season opener. (Previous: #1)

#2 Austin LBJ Early College (0-0): The Jaguars opened the 2020 season with their first bye week. (Previous: #2)



#3 Wimberley (1-0): The Texans trailed Canyon Lake by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, but a 14-point final period surge and a late goal line stand resulted in a 24-22 season-opening victory. (Previous: #3)

#4 Salado (1-0): The Eagles earned a big 46-27 win against fellow state-ranked Troy. (Previous: #4)

#5 Smithville (1-0): The Tigers rolled to a 28-7 win against Columbia. (Previous: #7)

#6 Fredericksburg (1-0): The Battlin' Billies kicked off the area's football season with Thursday's dominant 55-20 win against Monahans in San Angelo. (Previous: #8)

#7 Burnet (1-0): The Bulldogs cruised to a 46-6 victory against Jarrell. (Previous: #9)

#8 Giddings (0-1): The Buffaloes battled with Bellville in a 34-31 season-opening loss. (Previous: #6)

#9 La Grange (0-1): The Leopards can learn a lot from their 40-14 loss to Rockdale, who is one of the state's best 3A teams. (Previous: #5)

#10 Taylor (0-1): The Ducks hung with a solid Robinson squad in their 26-21 loss. (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Jarrell (0-1): The Cougars struggled with area-ranked Burnet in a 46-6 loss. (Previous: #10)

VYPE Austin UIL 1A-3A Top 10 Football Rankings:

#1 Rockdale (1-0): The Tigers overcame a lightning delay in their 40-14 win against La Grange. (Previous: #1)

#2 Cameron Yoe (1-0): The Yoemen earned a quality 21-16 win against state-ranked 4A member Mexia in the season's opening week. (Previous: #2)

#3 San Saba (1-0): The Armadillos impressed in a 56-14 win against Eldorado. (Previous: #4)

#4 Lexington (1-0): The Eagles defended their state ranking with a 25-14 victory against West in Week 1. (Previous: #5)

#5 Granger (1-0): The Lions shutout Axtell 32-0 in the season opener. (Previous: #7)

#6 Thorndale (1-0): The Bulldogs traveled to Dawson and left town with a 24-14 season-opening victory. (Previous: #8)

#7 Holland (1-0): The Hornets started the 2020 campaign with a solid 27-12 victory against state-ranked Burton. (Previous: #9)

#8 Flatonia (1-0): The Bulldogs dominated Runge in a 27-6 road win in the season's opening week. (Previous: #10)

#9 Little River Academy (1-0): The Bumblebees stung state-ranked Rogers 20-15. (Previous: NR)

#10 Mason (0-1): The Punchers were upset by Comanche 14-0. (Previous: #3)

Fell out: Rogers (0-1): The Eagles struggled with Little River Academy 20-15. (Previous: #6)

Other teams to watch: Llano (1-0), Schulenburg (1-0), Brady (1-0), Blanco (1-0), Milano (1-0), Johnson City (1-0), Altair Rice Consolidated (1-0), Lago Vista (0-0), Dime Box (0-0) and Burton (0-1)

