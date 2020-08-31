VYPE San Antonio Small School Football Rankings (8/31)

We're officially a week into the 2020 Texas high school football season, so it's time for updated VYPE San Antonio Small School Team Rankings. Check out the latest top 10 and honorable mentions below.

VYPE San Antonio Small School Top 10 Football Rankings:

#1 Wimberley (1-0): The Texans trailed Canyon Lake by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, but a 14-point final period surge and a late goal line stand resulted in a 24-22 season-opening victory. (Previous: #1)

#2 Geronimo Navarro (0-0): The Panthers opened the 2020 season with a Week 1 bye and will battle newly-ranked La Vernia in Week 2. (Previous: #2)



#3 Jourdanton (1-0): The Indians rolled to a 49-24 victory against Natalia in Week 1. (Previous: #4)

#4 Shiner (1-0): The 2A Division I Comanches earned a huge 44-34 win against fellow state ranked and 3A Division I member Hallettsville to open the season. (Previous: #5)

#5 Hallettsville (0-1): The Brahmas lost an important season opener against Shiner, but they're talented enough with Texas running back recruit Jonathon Brooks to return to form in Week 2. (Previous: #3)

#6 Poth (1-0): The Pirates kicked off the 2020 campaign with a dominant 60-7 win against Lytle, so they're ready for their big Week 2 matchup against fellow area ranked team Falls City. (Previous: #6)

#7 Boerne (1-0): The Greyhounds recorded a complete team first half performance in a quality 42-13 win against Beeville Jones. (Previous: #7)

#8 Marion (1-0): The Bulldogs scored all their Week 1 points in the fourth quarter of their come-from-behind 14-13 victory against Karnes City. (Previous: #8)

#9 Falls City (1-0): The Beavers visited Three Rivers on Friday and left with a satisfying 41-20 season-opening win. (Previous: #9)

#10 La Vernia (1-0): The Bears must've been motivated by their VYPE San Antonio area preseason honorable mention status because they outmatched previous 10th-ranked team Cuero 55-21. (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Cuero (0-1): The Gobblers unexpectedly missed the postseason in 2019 and struggled with La Vernia in 2020's opening week. (Previous: #10)

Other teams to watch: George West (1-0), Comfort (1-0), Fredericksburg (1-0), Yoakum (1-0), Uvalde (1-0), Hondo (1-0), Blanco (1-0), Poteet (1-0), Orange Grove (1-0), Nixon-Smiley (1-0)

