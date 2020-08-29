Boerne Powers By Beeville Jones In Football's Return

Boerne (1-0) made the most of Texas high school football's return this week. The Greyhounds kicked off the UIL's 100th anniversary football season with a signature 42-13 season-opening win against Beeville Jones (0-1) at Boerne ISD Stadium on Friday August 28th.

"It was great," Boerne junior quarterback Rashawn Galloway said of football's return. "If we have to wear this mask, I'm not complaining. I just get to play some football, so that's all that matters."

The Boerne Greyhounds received the opening kick and scored on their opening drive to take the early edge. They deducted two minutes and 39 seconds off the clock before JP Castro was handed the ball for an eight-yard touchdown run and the first score of the game.

Following a quick Beeville Jones three-and-out, Boerne recorded its second straight scoring drive to extend its lead. This time, the Greyhounds leaned on their air attack, which resulted in Galloway's 14-yard touchdown pass to Matt Michalec with 3:15 left in the opening period.



Then, Beeville Jones was pushed back on its ensuing drive and fumbled the ball to Will Pearson to set up Boerne at the Trojans' one-yard line. Of course, the Greyhounds followed with Scott Hettie's touchdown run with 1:06 left in the period to make it a 21-0 score. Galloway added a 30-yard touchdown connection to Cam Johnson with 9:21 left in the first half to make it a 28-0 advantage.

"We were just more physical than they were," said Galloway. "We wanted it more. Our offensive line was beautiful today. I probably only got touched one or two times and the run game is what we needed."

The third quarter started with more Boerne scoring, as Hettie's eight-yard touchdown run extended the Greyhounds' lead to 35-0 with 7:58 left in the period.

Boerne made its first mistake when it fumbled to Beeville Jones later in the quarter. Beeville Jones then launched its first scoring drive of the game at its own 47, and Leroy Gonzales' three-yard touchdown run in the early fourth quarter helped finish it.

Neither team was done at that point. Boerne bounced back with Houston Hendrix's 30-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Graves with 5:17 left in the game and Beeville Jones' Joseph Chapa ended the night's scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:02 left in the game.

"Ultra proud of him," Boerne head football coach Che Hendrix said of his son's late play.

"But, you know who I'm really proud of is the kid that caught it. Jackson Graves, that's a senior who's a program guy. He gives his heart and soul to this team. He didn't play a lot last year and it was so cool to watch him catch a touchdown in front of this crowd. That's a memory he'll have for his whole life."

