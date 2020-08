It's always a great time to talk football, so it's time for the Top VYPE San Antonio Football Recruit poll. Vote for the area's top athletes until Thursday September 3rd at 5 p.m.

Top VYPE San Antonio Recruit Poll (Closes 9/3 at 5pm)

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.