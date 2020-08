(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – The Astros announced Friday that Yordan Alvarez underwent arthroscopic surgery on both knees on Wednesday in Houston.

Alvarez is out for the remainder of the season. The team is optimistic their outfielder will make a full recovery.

According to a release, “a slight tear of the of the patellar tendon in Alvarez’ right knee was repaired, and a routine cleanup was performed on his left knee.”

Alvarez played two games this season.