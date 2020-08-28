2020 The John Cooper School Volleyball Preview presented by CertaPro Painters

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 10 private school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Dark Horses - The John Cooper School Dragons.

The John Cooper School Dragons

Coach Ray Hedden says goodbye to the John Cooper School after a third-place finish in the Southwest Preparatory Conference

in 2019. Assistant Jennifer Peyton takes over with hopes of putting her own stamp on the north Houston school. She will have some weapons returning to the Dragon Lair. AJ Harrell can jump out of the gym. The undersized outside/middle serves up leather sandwiches like no other in the SPC. Defensively, Laura Weatherford will handle the libero position, while Lauren Wolford will run the offense at setter. Rivers Kolesar will also provide scoring on the outside. Peyton would love nothing more than to advance to an SPC final in her first year.





This content is sponsored by CertaPro Painters.