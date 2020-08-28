2020 Lutheran South Academy Volleyball Preview

Welcome to the 2020 volleyball season. What a weird offseason it was for everyone. No club tournaments to travel to, limited training available but what that means is everyone should be fresh for the 2020 campaign.

VYPE previewed 10 private school teams in this year's VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview. Here is one of the Dark Horses - the Lutheran South Academy Pioneers.

Lutheran South Academy Pioneers

The Lutheran South Pioneers fell in the TAPPS area round in 2019 to the hands of state finalist San Antonion Christian School. The Pioneers went 12-2 in district play and returns a few integral pieces. First-team, all-district libero Lin Kiersten returns to the mix along with second-teamer setter Lily Psencik. LSA will need to replace some outside hitting power and size in the middle from graduation to be a contender in TAPPS.