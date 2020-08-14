Astros’ Yordan Alvarez back in lineup after positive COVID-19 test

HOUSTON – Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez has been activated and will bat 5th for the Astros at home against the Seattle Mariners Friday, after testing positive for COVID-19 days before the Astros started summer camp.

Alvarez said he suffered from headaches and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, but his young daughter did not. Alvarez says his wife was asymptomatic.

The reigning AL Rookie of the Year says he doesn’t know how he contracted the virus. He says he’s feeling a lot better and was able to get ramped up to re-join the team.