Southland Conference may pull plug on sports, sources say

The Southland Conference may pull the plug on fall sports this year in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, sources told him that the conference would announce on Thursday that all fall sports seasons would be canceled.

Being told by college football sources that the @SouthlandSports fall sports will be cancelled w/an announcement planned for Thurs. One exception is if fball programs want to keep Non Conf gms they can. Conf. gms will move to the spring. Timing for camp/games still TBD. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/VofwEc0pQW — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) August 13, 2020

The exceptions would be that the school can play non-conference football games if they choose to. Conference games and other sports would be moved to the spring.

Some of the area schools in the conference that would be impacted include Houston Baptist University, Sam Houston State and Stephen F. Austin University.

According to Randy the announcement may come around 10 a.m. on Thursday.