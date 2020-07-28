The Latest: French govt maintains 5,000 capacity in stadiums

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The French government has maintained a maximum capacity of 5,000 fans in stadiums until the end of August amid the coronavirus pandemic.

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu says the decision was taken because France has seen an increase in coronavirus cases recently.

But Maracineanu adds that local officials will have the authority to increase the capacity at some events from Aug. 15 if they can obtain special dispensation and observe strict health and safety protocol.

Only 2,805 fans attended the French Cup final between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne last Friday but the number was low because Saint-Etienne fans did not use their allocation of 900 seats at Stade de France.

PSG faces Lyon in the League Cup final at the same stadium on Friday.

