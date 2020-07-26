84ºF

BREAKING: Justin Verlander will miss several weeks with forearm strain

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander throws during the first inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter, Fla. Sixty-five players would earn at least $100,000 each time their team wins or loses if the pandemic-delayed major league season get under way, according to an analysis of their contracts by The Associated Press. Verlander would earn $203,704. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
HOUSTON – Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday that Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander will be shut down for a “couple weeks,” after a forearm strain.

Baker said the Astros will reevaluate Verlander after a couple of weeks. The injury occurred Friday during Verlander’s start. He felt it early in the game but continued pitching, Baker said.

Verlander missed time in the offseason with a lat strain and then a groin injury.

Verlander made the Astros opening day start on Friday, pitching six strong innings in an Astros win.

