BREAKING: Justin Verlander will miss several weeks with forearm strain

HOUSTON – Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday that Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander will be shut down for a “couple weeks,” after a forearm strain.
Baker said the Astros will reevaluate Verlander after a couple of weeks. The injury occurred Friday during Verlander’s start. He felt it early in the game but continued pitching, Baker said.
Verlander missed time in the offseason with a lat strain and then a groin injury.
Verlander made the Astros opening day start on Friday, pitching six strong innings in an Astros win.