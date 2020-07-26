Blue Jays will play first home game in Buffalo Aug. 11

The Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 home games at Sahlen Field, their Triple-A affiliate, the team announced, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

TORONTO, ONT – The displaced Toronto Blue Jays won’t start playing in Buffalo until Aug. 11.

The Blue Jays will play their first scheduled homestand — July 29 to Aug. 2 — on the road in Washington and Philadelphia. Baseball began a 60-game season last week shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team said in a statement Sunday there needs to be infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field, where the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons usually play.

The Blue Jays will play in a minor league park in Buffalo this season because health officials in Canada were worried about frequent travel by players throughout the U.S., one of the countries hardest by the pandemic. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve.

