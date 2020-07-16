JJ Watt: Unknowns about upcoming NFL season outweigh knowns

HOUSTON – Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt took to Twitter on Thursday to outline what is known and what is not about the upcoming NFL season.

Watt said he wanted everyone to be on the same page after having been on four calls with the NFL Players Association in the past two weeks.

The tweet included an image of a list of eight items, which apparently represents Watt’s takeaways from those calls.

In the interest of having everyone on the same page in terms of what we know and don’t know at this time, here are a few things I’ve learned being on four NFLPA calls in the last two weeks with hundreds of other players.



Keep in mind our rookies are scheduled to report in 48 hrs pic.twitter.com/wAH1XyQenf — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 16, 2020

Among the most notable items on the list: Watt said players have not received a “valid Infections Disease Emergency Response” plan from any team or the league.

The Texans standout said it is also unknown what training camps will look like and how a positive COVID-19 result would affect contracts and rosters.

The NFL released the schedule for the 2020 season in May.

The Texans are scheduled to open their season in Kansas City on Sept. 10.