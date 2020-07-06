‘I love our chances.' Astros Alex Bregman says team is ready to start season

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros held Day 3 of summer camp, as the team prepares for the season to start late July. Third baseman Alex Bregman shared three major things during the Zoom interview Sunday.

On Starting Camp

“I think the MLB and MLBPA are taking this serious and putting together the necessary protocols. The Astros have done a good job of making sure we feel safe with the guidelines set forth. I think guys feel comfortable here.”

Are the Astros built for a 60-game season?

“I love our team, I love our chances. Guys are working extremely hard and are motivated. Our guys feel safe, and safety is the most important thing. Baseball-wise, I think we’re gonna be very good and we’re looking forward to going out there and competing.”

Biggest challenges the Astros will face?

“With the shortened season, you have to be playing well all the time. One bad week will really hurt. You have to stay sharp and bring it every single to the ballpark. It’s going to be like coming down to the stretch at the end of the season like a tight playoff race. You have to be on your game all the time”