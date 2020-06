HOUSTON – Baseball is back!

Houston Astros players said they are excited to get back on the field in July after an agreement was made between the MLB and the Players Association Tuesday evening, which allows players to return to training camps on July 1 and this year’s season can start by July 24.

Some Astros took to social media to express their excitement.

