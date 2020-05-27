J.J. Watt ready for 10th NFL season and potential games without fans

HOUSTON – For the first time this offseason Texans Defensive End J.J. Watt met with the media. During the CoVid19 pandemic Watt has spent a lot of time in Wisconsin but it currently back in Houston working out.

Wednesday one early question was directly tied to his contract future. His deal has two years left with no guaranteed money. Watt was clear in that he has no plans to ask for or sign an extension.

“No, I don’t think that’s necessary. I fully understand and respect the situation that I’m in at the moment and what’s happened in the past few years, so I’m not going to sit here and demand anything because I’m going out there to prove what I’m worth, and I believe that’s the right situation for everybody,” said Watt.

“I think if I went back and asked for an extension, more money, anything right now, I think that would be the wrong move. I’m just going out there and trying to prove my worth and to help this team win games and do everything that I can to earn and make sure that these people know that I’m worth it,” added Watt.

Watt was also asked about bouncing back from his pectoral injury and how much winning a Super Bowl drives him.

“I feel good. I mean, that’s the goal, that’s why we’re here. You play the game to win the Super Bowl, that’s the goal. That’s the driving force. It’s among many things, obviously, but that’s always number one, is to help your team, help your city get to that game and to win it.”

As for the upcoming season, Watt is ready to play even it if means without fans in the stands which is not his preference.

“All I know is I’m preparing like its going to happen on time like normal, and I’m getting ready for training camp just like it’s going to happen at a normal time, “ said Watt.

“As far as fans or no fans, obviously we always prefer to play in front of fans. We love our fans and it makes the game- the energy, the excitement, the adrenaline, makes it what it is. But at the same time, as an athlete and as a competitor, you can play in front of no fans. We want to go out there and compete. It doesn’t matter if it’s a practice against another team, it doesn’t matter if it’s a practice against your own team or in the weight room by yourself. You’re always looking to complete. It doesn’t matter to me if there’s fans or no fans. I would prefer fans,” added Watt.