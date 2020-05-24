81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Sports

Texas A&M football announces its return to the field Michael Jordan style

The program will be able to hit the practice field in June

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Tags: Aggies Football, Last Dance Documentary, Michael Jordan, Texas A&M Football
Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies rolls out looking for a receiver in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field on September 8, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Kellen Mond #11 of the Texas A&M Aggies rolls out looking for a receiver in the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field on September 8, 2018 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Texas A&M football is taking pointers from the greatest basketball player ever.

“The Last Dance” documentary captivated millions of Americans for five weeks with unparalleled access to Michael Jordan. Of course, one episode was centered around Jordan’s basketball break to play baseball.

He ultimately return in 1995. The documentary highlighted the iconic 1995 press release announcing Jordan’s return that ended with two words; “I’m back.”

With the announcement that SEC schools can take the field for practice on June 8, the Aggies typed out their own Jordan-like press release ending with “We’re back."

Well done, Aggies.

Here are the two releases for comparison:

Michael Jordan's 1995 press release
Michael Jordan's 1995 press release (Michael Jordan)

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.