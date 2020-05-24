Texas A&M football announces its return to the field Michael Jordan style

HOUSTON – Texas A&M football is taking pointers from the greatest basketball player ever.

“The Last Dance” documentary captivated millions of Americans for five weeks with unparalleled access to Michael Jordan. Of course, one episode was centered around Jordan’s basketball break to play baseball.

He ultimately return in 1995. The documentary highlighted the iconic 1995 press release announcing Jordan’s return that ended with two words; “I’m back.”

With the announcement that SEC schools can take the field for practice on June 8, the Aggies typed out their own Jordan-like press release ending with “We’re back."

Well done, Aggies.

Here are the two releases for comparison: