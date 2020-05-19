At only 24, Lamar High School alum is training the best quarterbacks around

In the back of an old warehouse, you’ll find some of the best quarterbacks in Houston; from Baylor commit Kyron Drones and Kyle Trask to D’Eriq King and Logan Holgorsen.

“Just competing with guys like Kyle, Kyron, James Foster, Logan .... it helps me every day. I know I gotta come here and really work,” said King, who will head to Miami as a transfer this fall.

All of these QBs are being trained by Darrel Colbert Jr, owner of Select Quarterback Athletics.

“It’s been a blessing man,” Colbert Jr. said. “It just started in July so it hasn’t even been a year yet. The clientele is starting to roll in, guys are starting to trust me, parents are trusting me with their kids and results are showing.”

As a student at Lamar High School, Darrel Colbert Jr was a top recruit. His dad played for the Kansas City Chiefs, and football is truly in his blood. He went on to play at Southern Methodist as well as Lamar University. Now, the top quarterbacks in the Houston area are trusting him to train them.

“It just came across when I was training with Jerrod Johnson, a guy that played at(Texas) A&M and the NFL for a while. He kind of gave me some pointers on it and put it in my head a little bit and helped me get it started,” Colbert Jr. said.

Football is constantly changing, so the guys see his young age of 24 as a positive.

“The game is changing every single day,” King said. “Look at the NFL now; there’s a lot more mobile guys that are doing unorthodox things. So Darrel being one of those guys and just learning from him has been a huge help.”

King and Kyle Trask used to push each other in practice at Manvel High School. Now, they’re training together again under Colbert, as Trask awaits heading back to the University of Florida and King to Miami.

“We’re able to come out here and get some work with a former college quarterback who’s been in those situations that we’ve possibly been in, so it’s a lot of help for us because he can answer any questions we have,” Trask said.

High school kids are getting in on the action too; Duke Butler from Shadow Creek feels he improves with each session.

“I feel like Darrel really connects with us, he doesn’t just care about us being physically correct but also mentally correct,” Butler said. “So when we’re in a game, there’s a whole lot more than just your mechanics. It’s also your mindset."

And Colbert is just getting started. Lately, kids as young as 7 and 8 are showing up for training, so he’s training the next generation as well.