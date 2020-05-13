Crowdfunding effort underway to help The Woodlands HS volleyball player who had heart attack while working out

HOUSTON – The Houston-area volleyball community is rallying around The Woodlands program.

On Monday night, it was made public that The Woodlands volleyball player Julieta Valdes is in the fight for her life after suffering a heart attack and going into cardiac arrest on Sunday.

According to the GoFundMe page, which was set up the club volleyball organization Houston Juniors on Monday night, Valdes - who is a freshman at The Woodlands High School - was going through a workout when she collapsed on Sunday.

Valdes was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital where she underwent surgery on Monday and since has been placed into an induced coma to help her heal from the event. According to the page, the next 48 hours will be “crucial.”

Valdes was a big piece to The Woodlands volleyball program this past season as a freshman and is a member of the Houston Juniors VBC 16 Elite Team. Julieta is the youngest of three children to mother Patricia (Patty) and father Francisco. She has an older brother and sister, Xavier and Patty, according to the GoFundMe page.

As of this morning, more than $4,000 has been raised of the initial goal of $25,000 - CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

“We predict there will be many challenges in the future,” the creator of the page wrote. “This page is being set up with the hope that, as her community, we can help alleviate some of the financial burden of mounting medical bills and other challenges that may occur. Julieta is a FIGHTER and a WINNER! Thank you so very much for any donation large or small.”

2/2. She is on assisted life support to allow her organs time to heal. She remains in critical condition but shows signs of improvement. Thanks to everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Let’s all hope Juli comes home to her family soon. — VolleyHigh (@volley_high) May 5, 2020

An update on Valdes' status was posted to the GoFundMe page on Tuesday morning.

"I just got off the phone with my mom. She said that the sedative has been wearing off a bit and she kind of woke up throughout the night a couple of times," Patty, Juli's sister wrote. "They gave her more sedative but they said it was really good news that she was waking up and getting confused by her surroundings because that meant she's not actually unconscious on her own too if that makes sense. They're going to run some more studies today. Keep the prayers coming, they are working!"

This story was originally published on Vype.com.