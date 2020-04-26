Houston boxing legend recovering after 35-day hospitalization fighting COVID-19

Houston boxing icon Termite Watkins has faced many obstacles in his lifetime both in and out of the ring. But what he has endured lately may be the most challenging of them all.

Watkins, 63, is home now after a 35-day hospitalization battling the coronavirus.

His wife, Cindy, his family and his team of doctors were concerned about his prognosis. But like the fighter he is, Watkins kept battling and now is on the road to recovery.

“You know I went in 35 days ago and really didn’t know if I would get out," Watkins told KPRC 2. "It was really hard to look at my wife and say goodbye because we didn’t know. That’s why it’s so special now because we are here at home and can sit next to one another.”

Few pics from welcome home parade for Termite Watkins today @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/75i5Ab3xBn — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) April 25, 2020

Watkins is still weak but recuperating. He faces a journey to regain skills, such as walking again on his own.

“You can look at it anyway. I choose to look at it in a positive way as we begin this journey back," he said. " I don’t know how long it will take but that’s OK. I am home now."

The Crosby resident has a message to share with others.

“Please wear your masks and wash your hands and do what you need to do to stay healthy. That’s my advice to everybody," Watkins said.