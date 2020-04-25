85ºF

NFL Draft 2020: Defensive Tackle Ross Blacklock drafted No. 40 to the Houston Texans

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 29: Defensive lineman Ross Blacklock of TCU runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
HOUSTON – Defensive Tackle Ross Blacklock was drafted No. 40 to the Houston Texans Friday on Day 2 of the NFL 2020 Draft.

Blacklock attended Elkins High School in Fort Bend County and then went to TCU. He is 6′3″ and weighs 290 pounds.

Elkins High School is quickly becoming an NFL factory and could lead Texas with most high school players in the league in 2020 after the draft.

Blacklock got an immediate welcome from teammate, JJ Watt on Twitter:

