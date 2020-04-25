NFL Draft 2020: Defensive Tackle Ross Blacklock drafted No. 40 to the Houston Texans

HOUSTON – Defensive Tackle Ross Blacklock was drafted No. 40 to the Houston Texans Friday on Day 2 of the NFL 2020 Draft.

Blacklock attended Elkins High School in Fort Bend County and then went to TCU. He is 6′3″ and weighs 290 pounds.

READ ALSO: Houston-area athletes who have been drafted in NFL Draft 2020 so far

Elkins High School is quickly becoming an NFL factory and could lead Texas with most high school players in the league in 2020 after the draft.

Blacklock got an immediate welcome from teammate, JJ Watt on Twitter: