NFL Draft 2020: Defensive Tackle Ross Blacklock drafted No. 40 to the Houston Texans
HOUSTON – Defensive Tackle Ross Blacklock was drafted No. 40 to the Houston Texans Friday on Day 2 of the NFL 2020 Draft.
Blacklock attended Elkins High School in Fort Bend County and then went to TCU. He is 6′3″ and weighs 290 pounds.
Elkins High School is quickly becoming an NFL factory and could lead Texas with most high school players in the league in 2020 after the draft.
With the 40th pick in the 2020 @NFLDraft, the #Texans select DT Ross Blacklock from @TCUFootball.#TexansDraft pic.twitter.com/LYwmNO1WWo— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 24, 2020
40th pick Rd 2 #Texans take DT Ross Blacklock from @TCUFootball @TCUCoachP @ElkinsFootball alum @FortBendISD @KPRC2 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/QYQJQLQbkf— Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) April 24, 2020
Blacklock got an immediate welcome from teammate, JJ Watt on Twitter:
Welcome to the DLine Room @1krozayy— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 24, 2020
Let’s Eat!!
