87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Sports

Texans agree to terms with Laremy Tunsil; he’s now highest paid tackle in league

Tunsil is now the highest paid left tackle in the NFL

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Tags: Laremy Tunsil, Texans
Laremy Tunsil of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Laremy Tunsil of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

KPRC 2 sources confirm the Texans have agreed to terms with Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil is now the highest paid left tackle in the NFL, averaging $22 million per year. His contract, per Ian Rapoport, is a 3 year, $66 million deal with $57.85 million guaranteed. It includes $40 million for the first two years, and a $13 million signing bonus.

Tunsil recently fired his agent, and conducted the deal directly with Bill O’Brien.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.