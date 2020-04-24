Texans agree to terms with Laremy Tunsil; he’s now highest paid tackle in league

KPRC 2 sources confirm the Texans have agreed to terms with Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil is now the highest paid left tackle in the NFL, averaging $22 million per year. His contract, per Ian Rapoport, is a 3 year, $66 million deal with $57.85 million guaranteed. It includes $40 million for the first two years, and a $13 million signing bonus.

Tunsil recently fired his agent, and conducted the deal directly with Bill O’Brien.