'There’s a lot of fire’: JJ Watt reveals new hobbies he’s picked up during quarantine and more on Jimmy Fallon Show

HOUSTON – JJ Watt joined the Jimmy Fallon Show this week to talk about his new hobbies and how he is coping during quarantine.

The Texans defensive end said Tuesday that he and his wife, Kealia Ohai, are quarantining in his home state, Wisconsin, where he has a gym and a lot of land to train on and gets to spend more time with his dogs. Watt also revealed his new hobbies -- washing dishes and learning to cook new recipes. He said while Kealia’s does the laundry, he makes sure to wash the dishes.

Watt admitted that cooking hasn’t been working out too well for him, saying he’s been setting off the fire alarm every week.

“There’s a lot of fire. I set off my fire alarm three times in the last week,” he said to Fallon.

Watt also discussed his thoughts on both of his brothers playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying how incredible it is that both of his brothers will play together and live in the same neighborhood. He joked about it not being fair because it’s now two-thirds Steelers and one-third Texans for his parents. He also mentioned how Steeler fans are crazy and that they are always messaging him on scenarios they have made up about him playing for the team with his brothers.

Fallon asked what charities Watt wanted to highlight and for an update on the JJ Watt Foundation during the health crises. Watt said the Watt Foundation will continue to forge its mission by providing after school activities for student athletes once things go back to normal. He also highlighted the Feeding America organization, saying that it’s an incredible nonprofit that has helped his foundation during Hurricane Harvey and during the coronavirus pandemic as well.

Watch the full interview with JJ Watt and Jimmy Fallon below: