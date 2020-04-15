Back to school: Texans safety finishing degree online

HOUSTON – Whether reading to kids online or feeding the community through philanthropy, Justin Reid has stayed busy during this time of social isolation.

“I’m a full-time student online, trying to chip away at getting my Industrial Engineering undergrad," said the Texans safety.

Everyone knows Justin Reid is intelligent; he played three years at Stanford. Now, finishing that Stanford degree is one of his top priorities. Reid spent last off-season working towards the degree as well. So why is a professional athlete so worried about a degree?

“It’s important to me because it means something special to have that degree,” Reid said. “I feel like it gives me a point of credibility, like I actually know what I’m talking about when I’m talking about management concepts, business concepts, I want to be able to say I have that undergraduate degree.”

Reid said he is determined. The 23-year-old stayed up until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning catching up on school work.

“It’s true what they say, the longer you’re away from school, the harder it is to go back,” Reid said. “Your life just gets filled with obligations.”

The obvious obligation for Reid is football, but the other is community. Reid is one of the most active Texans players off the field, like last week when he made meals for underprivileged students.

“For me, it’s still football first and foremost, and also a lot of my philanthropic work in the community,” Reid said.

But when he can squeeze it in? He works towards being an official graduate of Stanford, and he knows it will be worth it.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable feeling,” Reid said.

