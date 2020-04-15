Astros Skipper Dusty Baker addresses Jackie Robinson Day and state of the Astros

HOUSTON – Astros manager Dusty Baker checked in from his home in Northern California on Wednesday to discuss the latest with the Astros and the impact that Jackie Robinson had on his life. Baker met with media members via a conference call for close to 20 minutes. Here are some of his top quotes from the session with reporters.

On impact of Jackie Robinson

“ I heard about Jackie actually from Hank Aaron. Have since met his family and now have a wall full of photos. He made it possible for me to play and manage.”

Status of RHP Justin Verlander

“ I am getting reports and he is doing good. If anything this has helped him make a decision with what he is going to do because he was having a little trouble on and off, and it kind of messes with your head in spring training when you feel great one day and the next day you feel bad. This is probably a blessing in disguise for him. He is throwing and they are monitoring him. I think he is doing great actually.”

On MLB’s possible plan of games in Arizona and Florida

“I would prefer we play our own league. I’m not one of the decision makers. All these proposals are possibilities and kind of what if situations and everything is going to depend on the health of the players , health of the fans and health of the world. I’ve talked to some league office guys and they’ve asked my opinion on things, right now we are in a situation where we just don’t know.”

What about the chance the season is not played?

“I am anxious and raring to go but I’m not worried because worry does no good. Hopefully before summers end we can get back to normal but I don’t know it will ever be normal, the way it was before.”

Communication with his Astros players

“I try to call everyone, not every day, not every week. I’ve been in the situation they are in now and you don’t want somebody up in your face every two or three days but you check on them and you see how they are doing. You see how their mental state is and see if they are working out. We have one of the finest training staffs I have been around and they keep me abreast of who is throwing and how they are feeling. I’ve talked to James Click ( Astros GM) and I have talked to (Owner) Jim Crane. I’ve talked to everyone at some point in time.”

Could the Astros benefit from a shortened season?

“It depends on if we have stayed in shape. A shortened season goes to who has stayed in the most shape, who is probably the most talented, strength doesn’t come into play as much. Physical and mental strength doesn’t come into play as much, the same way if you play a whole season. This team is so talented that you have to give them the nod on the situation, but it just depends on what kind of shape you are in.”