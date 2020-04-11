This is how the Astros rank on the Forbes list of most valuable baseball teams

Each year Forbes releases its MLB franchise valuations, and, drum roll, the 2020 ranking is now up: the Houston Astros are the eleventh most valuable franchise in baseball, according to Forbes.

The team is valued at $1.85 billion, a 4 percent value increase over the previous year, with an operating income at $99 million and revenue at $420 million.

In 2019, the Astros were valued at around $1.8 billion with a revenue around $368 million and an operating income of $66 million.

With a value of $5 billion, the Yankees topped the list.

Click here to view the entire list.