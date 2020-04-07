Watt, Lechler represent Texans on new NFL All-Decade team

HOUSTON – The National Football League released its new All-Decade team for 2010-2019 on Monday. The list is in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Good news for the Texans who put two on the coveted list as J.J. Watt and former punter Shane Lechler made the group. Players on the list are considered the best at their positions during this period.

Watt was a unanimous selection which wasn’t a surprise. Only seven others earned the same accolade. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was an obvious choice. Among those earning unanimous selections were Quarterback Tom Brady who is now with the Buccaneers along with running back Adrian Peterson.

Lechler had a great stretch during the decade, including his five seasons with the Texans, not to mention his entire 18 year career. This marks his second appearance on an NFL All-Decade team which only four others have earned.