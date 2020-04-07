Houston Open announces new dates amid coronavirus outbreak

HOUSTON – President of the Astros Golf Foundation Giles Kibbe announced that the 2020 Houston Open was being rescheduled.

According to Kibbe, the tournament will take place on Nov. 2-8. It was moved to accommodate the 2020 Masters, which was rescheduled for Nov. 9-15.

“This is a win-win for both tournaments,” Kibbe said. “The Masters has their rescheduled dates, and the change places our tournament as the premier tournament to once again be played the week prior. We anticipate having one of the strongest fields that the Houston Open has ever seen, making the inaugural year at Memorial Park a truly memorable experience for fans.”

Kibbe said that whether the new date sticks or if the tournament has to be postponed depends on direction from the CDC.

“We understand that our number one priority continues to be the health and safety of all,” Kibbe said.

The Astros Golf Foundation took over the tournament in 2019 and this year, the tournament will be held at the Memorial Park Golf Course, which will be the tournament’s permanent location.