Michael Irvin details meeting between DeAndre Hopkins, Bill O’Brien

Ari Alexander, Sports Reporter

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates with fans after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston. The Arizona Cardinals have acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday, March 16, 2020, because the trade hasn't been officially announced. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
HOUSTON – Wednesday morning brought another wrinkle to the explosive DeAndre Hopkins trade, with former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Michael Irvin going on ESPN and detailing a conversation with Hopkins that accused Texans Coach/GM Bill O’Brien of bringing up Aaron Hernandez and “baby mamas” in a meeting with Hopkins.

Further reporting from ESPN shows that some of the power struggle came from Hopkins’ desire for a new contract.

Hopkins was making an Average Annual Value of $16.2 million per year, with a cap hit of $12.5 million in 2020. Per this report, Hopkins wanted a raise of a few million over his current AAV.

According to a report from Denver-based radio host Benjamin Allbright, Irvin’s recounting of the Hopkins-O’Brien meeting has affected the Texans’ ability to sign free agents.

Just hours after Irvin’s story on ESPN, Hopkins hopped on Twitter to tamp down the situation, expressing his respect for O’Brien.

