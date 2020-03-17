Justin Verlander undergoes surgery, expected to miss 6 weeks

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin Tuesday. Verlander is expected to be out for approximately six weeks, according to the team.

Verlander was initially supposed to just partake in physical therapy, but it wasn’t enough.

“After a recent setback in his rehab, the medical staff recommended that a surgical procedure was necessary. The early prognosis is that Justin will be out for about six weeks," said General Manager James Click.

According to the Astros, since being acquired by Houston on July 31, 2017, Verlander has not missed a start, leading the Majors in both wins (46) and innings pitched (513.0) in that span.

The season, of course, is not expected to start until possibly May due to the coronavirus outbreak.