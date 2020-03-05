UH visits UConn, continue chase for 2nd straight AAC title

HOUSTON – The regular season is winding down for the 21st ranked UH Cougars and make their run at the AAC Conference championship. Kelvin Sampson’s team is 22-7 and is aiming to become only the second UH squad to win back to back conference championships since the 1984 Cougars team that advanced to the Final Four during the Phi Slamma Jamma era.

Tonight the Cougars are on the road visiting a surging UConn team in Storrs. The Coogs are coming off their win over Cincinnati on Sunday that kept them tied atop the AAC alongside Tulsa. Entering tonight, after Tulsa’s win on Wednesday, the Hurricanes lead UH by a half game but it can be all square again with a Houston win tonight.

The Cougars young team has grown up quickly throughout the season as they have been led by freshman Caleb Mills who leads the team in scoring at just over 13 points per game. The Cougars have also gotten major production out of fellow freshman Marcus Sasser along with sophomore guards Nate Hinton and Quentin Grimes who are both averaging double figures.

GETTING TO KNOW UCONN

Head Coach: Dan Hurley, 3rd season, 1-4 vs UH

17-12 record, 8-8 in AAC

3 game winning streak

Won 4 of their last 5 games

HUSKIES KEY PLAYERS

Sr. Christian Vital 15.6 ppg, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals/game

Freshman James Bouknight 13 ppg

LAST MEETNG:

January 23 , UH win 63-59

After tonight’s contest against UConn the Cougars return home to close out the regular season against Memphis . That tip off is set for Sunday at 11am at Fertitta Center. The AAC tournament will begin later next week in Fort Worth.