UH Cougars’ coach reflects on team’s growth as March Madness approaches

HOUSTON – Coach Kelvin Sampson has seen his young University of Houston Cougar basketball team come a long way this season.

“You don’t hit the ground and be first team all-conference in November,” said Sampson.

Houston has grown since November, enough to stay in the running for the conference title as they head to UConn on Thursday.

“We’re feeling good, but we know it’s their senior night," said Fabian White Jr.

It is also the Huskies’ last home game as members of the AAC before they re-join the Big East.

“It’s going to be a tough game and it’s going to be a loud game,” said White Jr.

Anyone who watches this Cougars basketball team can see how much they’ve grown throughout the course of the season, and especially the team’s freshmen. Sampson said that growth is crucial as March basketball is upon us.

“There’s a difference between a November freshman and a February freshman,” said Sampson. “They have to fail. If you coach long enough, you get your kids to understand. Don’t be afraid of it."

Reigning AAC freshman of the week, Marcus Sasser embodies that growth.

“All my reads and all my decisions," said Sasser. “I’m becoming better about turning the ball over. I’m becoming a point guard and a better leader.”