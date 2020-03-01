Dynamo draw big crowd at season opener against LA Galaxy
HOUSTON – The Houston Dynamo kicked off the 2020 MLS season with a home game against the star-studded LA Galaxy team. The matchup finished in a draw, 1-1, Saturday afternoon.
The result was solid considering the Dynamo gave up a very early goal. The draw also gives the Dynamo a point heading into a road game against Sporting Kansas City.
Here’s a look at some of the game’s highlights.
Supporters stand out
The Dynamo have a new name for the team’s cheering section, Hustle Town.
That section sold-out Saturday.
Fans showed up en masse for Houston’s first soccer game of the season. It was a good mix of Dynamo fans and Team Mexico fans, who were excited to see LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.
Star status
Hernandez playing in Houston was a big deal.
The Mexican National Team legend is eschewing a career in Europe’s top leagues for the MLS. His previous teams include Manchester United and Real Madrid.
Hernandez is also the all-time leading goal scorer in Mexican international history. He has 52 goals for the Mexican National Team, including appearances in three World Cups.
The 31-years-old player has a three-year deal with LA Galaxy and is the highest-paid player in the league.
The equalizer
Down 1-0 at the half, the Dynamo came out strong with a ton of ball control in the second half.
Clean passes led to the equalizing goal from striker Mauro Manotas.
El Goleador, @MauroManotas19 #HoldItDown | #HOUvLA pic.twitter.com/XL7c819pfv— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) February 29, 2020
