Dynamo draw big crowd at season opener against LA Galaxy

HOUSTON – The Houston Dynamo kicked off the 2020 MLS season with a home game against the star-studded LA Galaxy team. The matchup finished in a draw, 1-1, Saturday afternoon.

The result was solid considering the Dynamo gave up a very early goal. The draw also gives the Dynamo a point heading into a road game against Sporting Kansas City.

Here’s a look at some of the game’s highlights.

Supporters stand out

The Dynamo have a new name for the team’s cheering section, Hustle Town.

That section sold-out Saturday.

Fans showed up en masse for Houston’s first soccer game of the season. It was a good mix of Dynamo fans and Team Mexico fans, who were excited to see LA Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Star status

Hernandez playing in Houston was a big deal.

The Mexican National Team legend is eschewing a career in Europe’s top leagues for the MLS. His previous teams include Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Hernandez is also the all-time leading goal scorer in Mexican international history. He has 52 goals for the Mexican National Team, including appearances in three World Cups.

The 31-years-old player has a three-year deal with LA Galaxy and is the highest-paid player in the league.

The equalizer

Down 1-0 at the half, the Dynamo came out strong with a ton of ball control in the second half.

Clean passes led to the equalizing goal from striker Mauro Manotas.