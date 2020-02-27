Roughnecks get ready for Dallas ‘rivalry’

HOUSTON – The XFL is far too young to have rivalries, but Dallas-Houston goes back hundreds of years. The Dallas Renegades and the Houston Roughnecks are what you can call natural rivals.

Just short of 250 miles apart, the two cities have both seen success in the fledgling league, one more so than the other.

Scouting the Renegades

The team up north is 2-1 on the season with a loss to a team the Roughnecks have already beaten (The St. Louis Battlehawks).

The Renegades are led by Coach Bob Stoops and his former QB at Oklahoma, Landry Jones. Jones spent several years as Ben Roethlisberger’s backup in Pittsburgh and is fourth in the XFL in passing yards (P.J. Walker is first). Running back Cameron Artis-Payne (Auburn) paces the Renegades on the ground with 185 rushing yards.

Dallas has two common opponents with Houston, beating the LA Wildcats along with the loss to St. Louis.

What they’re saying about the rivalry

“It always has been a Houston-Dallas deal, doesn’t matter if it’s SMU vs. Houston,” said June Jones (former SMU coach). “The Cowboys and the Texans are the same way, there’s just always that rivalry.”

“It was probably the first thing I heard from the fans, telling me, ‘You must beat Dallas,’” said QB P.J. Walker.

Peak Communication

One of the new rules of the XFL lets coaches communicate with the team’s quarterback via helmet radio. The NFL has this, but the feed cuts off at 15 seconds. In the XFL, it doesn’t. That means June Jones can feed PJ Walker what he sees up until the snap, and then let Walker figure out the play. Walker is a fan, saying Jones’ knowledge of the run and shoot offense benefits what Walker sees pre-snap.

Walker is currently leading the XFL in passing yards and touchdowns with 748 yards and 10 scores through the air. Walker has also been the breakout star of the league, and according to Jones, should have no trouble getting NFL looks after the XFL season is over.