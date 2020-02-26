Yankees’ Gerrit Cole says Houston Astros played ‘fair and square’

HOUSTON – Gerrit Cole is still showing support for his former team.

The former Houston Astros pitcher said in an interview with USA Today Sports that the team should start to bunker down as the season starts.

“I think they are going to play really hard, and well this year," he said, “Hopefully if they do that, maybe they can quiet down a little bit, proving this will be a fresh slate for them.”

Cole is starting his first season with the New York Yankees after signing a nine-year, $324 million deal. He had filed for free agency right after the Astros lost to the Washington Nationals during the 2019 World Series. He spent two seasons with the team.

“[But] I’m telling you, we played fair and square last year," he said, “I didn’t see anything in 2018 either.”

He also isn’t sure if forgiveness is something people need at the moment.

Cole will start as a reliever for the Yankees during spring training in Tampa, Florida.