Houston sports this week: Rockets back at home, Roughnecks off to a great start, more

HOUSTON – Greetings from KPRC Sports and the Xfinity Sports Desk. Here is a quick look at what’s happening in Houston sports this week.

Rockets

The Rockets are off and running after the All-Star break, earning two wins on the road to reach 36 for the season. The Rockets road James Harden and Russell Westbrook took wins against Golden State and Utah as they continue to run out their small lineup and get results. Will it last? That’s the big question by most as the playoffs draw closer. The Rockets returned home Monday night to open a two-game homestand against the New York Knicks, and then the Memphis Grizzlies come to down on Wednesday before Houston hits the road at Boston on Saturday night.

Roughnecks

What an amazing start to the XFL season it has been for our Houston Roughnecks, who continue to be the talk of the new league. They are 3-0 with wins over Los Angeles and St Louis, then on the road at Tampa over the weekend. Head Coach June Jones’ air raid offense is ranked No.1 in the XFL and it’s not even close. Quarterback P.J. Walker is top tier and Cam Phillips continues to haul in TD Catches. The Roughnecks hit the road to visit Dallas on Sunday.

High School Basketball

It’s playoff time in Texas as UIL teams march towards the state tournament next month in San Antonio. The girls are a week ahead and will head to regionals this weekend. The top girls’ team in Houston is Cy Creek which remains unbeaten at 38-0 so far. Some great matchups are expected this week. The boys’ side has several quality teams that will make a run at state. The boys open the playoffs Monday and throughout the week.

Astros

The Astros continue their spring schedule with games all week. New manager Dusty Baker is getting a close up look at his players as they battle for the few jobs available on the roster. Keep an eye on the pitching situation as the Astros need a fifth starter. Framber Valdez made his case with a strong first outing on Sunday when he tossed two shutout innings and struck out three Nationals hitters.