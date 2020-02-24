WATCH: Fans provide Jose Altuve plenty of boos during his first at-bat of spring training

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

At his first at-bat of spring training, Houston Astros star Jose Altuve heard lots of boos from fans.

On Monday against the Detroit Tigers, some of the team’s biggest stars hit the field with Altuve including Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.

Here’s what it sounded like as Altuve came to the plate:

Jose Altuve was loudly booed before his first at-bat of spring training. It’s going to be a long season for that team in Houston. pic.twitter.com/FnnO9ibh7W — Dodgers-LowDown (@DodgersLowDown) February 24, 2020

And he actually got hit by a pitch during his third at bat though it did not look to be intentional.

Last year, Altuve hit for a .298 average and 31 home runs.