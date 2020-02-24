69ºF

WATCH: Fans provide Jose Altuve plenty of boos during his first at-bat of spring training

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) waits for a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals the start Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
At his first at-bat of spring training, Houston Astros star Jose Altuve heard lots of boos from fans.

On Monday against the Detroit Tigers, some of the team’s biggest stars hit the field with Altuve including Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.

Here’s what it sounded like as Altuve came to the plate:

And he actually got hit by a pitch during his third at bat though it did not look to be intentional.

Last year, Altuve hit for a .298 average and 31 home runs.

