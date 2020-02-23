Cy Creek remains undefeated, sets priority on state champsionship

HOUSTON – No one can stop the Cy Creek Cougars.

The basketball team is unbeaten, 37-0, and has their eye on a state championship. A feat they fell short of last season.

"This year, we have a chip on our shoulder, and we're more determined," said junior guard Kyndall Hunter. "The first day of practice we were going hard and getting after it, so I thought, 'We can do something big.'"

Winning a challenging tournament in Dallas is when junior guard Rori Harmon saw the full potential of this squad.

"We were winning our games, and we got to the championship," said Harmon. "Then we won, so it was like.. dang, we're doing pretty good now."

Hunter said it's the behind-the-scenes work that's making the biggest difference.

"Every day we're just working hard in practice, even in (watching) film, the weight room. Even though sometimes we don't want to go.. We just always give 100%," said Hunter.

Head coach Jennifer Alexander knows the potential this team has.

"They're determined," said Alexander. "From last year, Rory and Kyndall sent me a text the night we lost in the regional semifinal, and they said, 'Coach, we're going to get it done,' and that's been their mindset from Day 1," she said.

And to win state? The girls say they need to stay on track.

“Staying together and not letting ourselves get in the way is probably our main focus,” said Harmon.