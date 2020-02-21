'Just know that I gave Rice my all’: Rice basketball’s Ako Adams reflects on career

It’s been a tough season for Scott Pera and the Rice Owls. Rice is just 13-14 with a five to nine record in Conference USA, but there is hope. The team has won four of five games and are playing much better as of late.

Some of that comes from the team’s senior leadership, led partially by guard Ako Adams. Adams is in his third year as a starter for Rice and has put up terrific stats. Adams will graduate scoring more than 1,000 points, hitting more than 200 three-pointers and shooting 85.8% of his free throws.

POSSIBLE FREE THROW KING

Adams says he has always been a good free-throw shooter but has raised his game in the past two years. Adams is shooting 90.2% for the past two years. He attributes the talent to his habit of taking a deep breath before each shot.

The #1 Free Throw shooter in @ConferenceUSA - @RiceBasketball’s @smellyahk202 gives advice for hoopers on free throws:



“Take a deep breath and you’ll be money because you just relax” pic.twitter.com/9bbkX854T8 — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) February 20, 2020

Adams’ career percentage ties him for the school record. If he can shoot 85.9% or better for the rest of the season, he’ll leave Rice as the most accurate free-throw shooter in school history.

LEAVING A LEGACY

When asked how he wants Rice fans to remember him, Adams responded, “All the work I put in. Just know that I gave Rice my all."

Adams graduates in May with a sports management degree and has interned with Adidas.

Both Adams and sophomore guard Trey Murphy said the senior keeps things loose before games, where he jokes around with teammates.

FINISHING STRONG

At one point this season Rice was one and eight in conference play. They are now five and nine with a serious look at .500. Due to Conference USA’s wonky scheduling, Rice will face teams in their neighborhood in the conference standings for the last four games.

The Owls are one and two against those three teams (UTEP, MTSU, Southern Miss, UTEP again). Rice played UTEP and Southern Miss before the team’s February hot streak. Rice needs to finish in the top two of those four teams to make the C-USA conference tournament. At five and nine, Rice is currently a game above UTEP and three games above MTSU for the final spot.