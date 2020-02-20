Texans announce contract extension for defensive tackle Brandon Dunn

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans announced Wednesday the team agreed to an extension with six-year NFL veteran defensive tackle Brandon Dunn. Dunn has been a big part of the Texans for the past three seasons, playing 46 of a possible 48 regular-season games (plus the playoff games), starting 24 games. According to various reports, Dunn’s extension is for three years and $12 million.

DUNN’S ROLE

Dunn has been a steady force on the Texans defensive line, working in at nose tackle with D.J. Reader and Angelo Blackson. Dunn has played both right and left defensive tackle positions in four-man fronts, and nose tackle in three-man fronts.

He struggled this season to the tune of a 56.3 grade on Pro Football Focus. Dunn made 25 tackles and recorded his first career sack.

IMPACT ON D.J. READER

The Texans other nose tackle, D.J. Reader is also a free agent and is up for a massive contract extension. Reader is coming off a season where he was one of the best nose tackles in the NFL, scoring a grade of 86.7 from PFF. Reader’s score considered him the fifth-best interior lineman in the league. Reader made 52 tackles with 2.5 sacks in 15 starts. According to Spotrac, Reader’s market value is roughly a five-year, $60 million contract.

Re-signing Dunn gives the Texans a contingency plan just in case they can’t re-sign/afford Reader, but Reader should be a priority considering his impact in 2019.

J.J. WATT WEIGHS IN

Reader and Brandon Dunn are part of a group that calls itself the “LPC” - Lunch Pail Crew. The defensive linemen have fun with nicknames and rapping while they work in the trenches. J.J. Watt, according to Reader, is not a full member of the LPC, but is “LPC-adjacent.” He’s also been referred to as the “LPC Manager.” Either way, Watt had compliments for his defensive-line mates.