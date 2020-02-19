3 players suspended after fight breaks out between Prairie View A&M and Jackson State men’s basketball teams, SWAC says

HOUSTON – Three players were suspended after a fight broke out on the basketball court between Prairie View A&M and Jackson State men’s basketball teams Monday night, according to the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

The first confrontation happened as the players were shaking hands at the end of the game. Once that fight was broken up, another fight began at the other end of the court.

Police and security intervened and stopped the commotion between the opposing players.

On Tuesday, Prairie View’s interim director of athletics issued a statement, saying there will be an investigation into the incident to determine the appropriate punishments.

The statement also read, "Unsportsmanlike conduct will not be tolerated at Prairie View A&M University and has no place in collegiate athletics. Our students, alumni, fans and supporters expect and deserve better from us.”

SWAC officials suspended two Jackson State student-athletes, Dontelius Ross and Khalil Spencer, and one student-athlete from Prairie View A&M, Darius Williams, after being found in violation. The players will be suspended for the next two games, officials said.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference will continue to send a clear message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland in a report on the website. “Moving forward any future actions of this nature; that transpire at any point during an athletic contest, will result in an indefinite suspension with substantial fines/penalties to all parties involved. The Conference office must uphold a high standard of good sportsmanship and any conduct deemed detrimental to those efforts will be handled appropriately.”

In addition to the suspensions, SWAC also fined both teams involved $5,000.