Top 3 things MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said about the Astros

NORTH PORT, Fla. – MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke with assorted media on Sunday at the Atlanta Braves spring training facility, covering various topics - but mostly, the Astros.

Here are the top three things Rob Manfred said:

Throwing at the Astros

Friday, Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling said he was open to retaliating at Houston Astros hitters for the sign-stealing scandal.

“Retaliation in-game by throwing at a batter intentionally will not be tolerated,” Manfred said. “Whether it’s Houston or anybody else, it’s dangerous, and it is not helpful to the current situation.”

Buzzers

Manfred said his investigation found no evidence of buzzers and said he determined players would be unlikely to lie about buzzers in 2019, when the team admitted to the other sign-stealing schemes in 2017. But, Manfred didn’t go as far as completely ruling it out.

“You’re never 100% sure in any of these things, but these were my best judgments,” said Manfred.

Stripping the title

Manfred said there was discussion about stripping the 2017 World Series title from the Houston Astros but determined that wasn’t the right way to go.

“We thought about it,” said Manfred. “I don’t think there’s a player out there who relishes being a 2017 Houston Astro."