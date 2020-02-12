56ºF

Houston to host XFL championship game

The game will happen on University of Houston’s campus

Vanessa Richardson

The Houston Roughnecks beat the Los Angeles Wildcats, 37-17, Saturday in their inaugural XFL League game.
Houston’s TDECU Stadium will host the inaugural XFL Championship game, according to KPRC sources.

The game is scheduled for April 2 at 2 p.m. central time on ESPN.

The eight-team league got off to a roaring start this past weekend with viewers responding mostly in favor of the fast-paced, unique rules and totally transparent broadcast. The Houston Roughnecks beat the Los Angeles Wildcats 37-17.

Regarding the playoff bracket, the top two teams from the East and West will play in semifinal games before meeting for the final game in Houston.

This story will be updated.

