Washington Redskins working to hire NFL’s first full-time African-American female coach

Jennifer King is expected to join the NFL’s short roster of full-time female coaches.

According to a report by NBC Sports, the Washington Redskins are reportedly set to make history by hiring the NFL’s first full-time African-American female assistant coach.

King will be one of four female coaches in the league.

King’s prior experience includes being an assistant wide receivers coach of the Alliance of American Football’s Arizona Hotshots and Dartmouth’s football staff as an offensive assistant.

King will report to Redskins’ head coach Ron Rivera who she previously interned under in 2017 for the Carolina Panthers. King will serve as an offensive assistant coach for the Redskins, according to ESPN.