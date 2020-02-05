Rockets trade Clint Capela, Gerald Green, Nene and one other in multi-team deal

HOUSTON – In a multi-team deal, the Houston Rockets have traded Clint Capela, Gerald Green, Nene and a first-round pick. In return, Robert Covington and Jordan Bell will come to Houston.

Covington will be returning to Houston after playing for the Philadelphia 76ers and most recently, for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He played in Houston between 2013 and 2014. Bell is also coming to Houston from Minnesota.

Capela has been battling a heel injury but is considered to be a solid player. Two seasons ago, he was the heart of the Rockets screen-setting, pick-and-roll specialty. Now that the Rockets space the floor and shoot more three-pointers, Capela’s productivity hasn’t been what it was. His particular skills could be better suited elsewhere.

The trade deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday.