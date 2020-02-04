Report: Houston Rockets interested in trading Clint Capela

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are shopping center Clint Capela to several Eastern Conference teams, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Capela has been battling a heel injury but is considered to be a solid big. According to Wojnarowski, who is considered to be the most trusted NBA source, Houston is toying with the idea of three-way trade possibilities that might allow for them to use Capela to gather the draft assets needed to acquire an impact wing player.

Capela is their most valuable trade asset. Eric Gordon just signed a new deal, and they aren’t going to trade Harden or Westbrook.

Who is interested?

Primarily Atlanta, which wouldn’t be a surprise. Hawks guard Trae Young could use a center and the Hawks had been shopping places like Detroit (Andre Drummond) and OKC (Steven Adams.) Wojnarowski reports the Celtics are interested as well. Boston is undersized, so a Capela addition would make sense. If the Celtics are willing to dish out the $10 million or so, it would take to satisfy Capela’s $14.9 million salary for this season.

Why trade Capela?

Two seasons ago, he was the heart of the Rockets screen-setting, pick-and-roll specialty. Now that the Rockets space the floor and shoot more three-pointers, Capela’s productivity hasn’t been what it was. His particular skills could be better suited elsewhere.

The trade deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday.

