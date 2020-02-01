Check out the celebrities flocking to Miami ahead of the Super Bowl
Super Bowl Radio Row isn’t just for the jocks! There are plenty of celebrities all around, doing interviews, hawking products, taking pictures with fans and generally...being celebrities.
Here’s a look at some of the celebrities we saw on Radio Row and around Miami.
LIZZO:
She’s participating in a handful of concerts and events around town. We caught her on the escalator.
.@lizzo at the Super Bowl media center. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/v99PxBErkO— Alex Radow (@alexradow) January 31, 2020
KEVIN HART:
The funnyman superstar did radio interviews along with Mr. 305, Pitbull.
PITBULL:
Speaking of Mr. 305, one of Miami’s best ambassadors made the rounds, pumping up his hometown. ¡Dale!
OLIVIA CULPO:
The supermodel from Rhode Island spends plenty of time in Miami, and is hosting a radio show this week.
MC HAMMER:
Can’t touch this! The Oakland hip-hop legend was at radio row, dressed in a fresh suit - no Hammer Pants!
JA RULE:
When Ja Rule sang “I’m real” I felt that. Mainly because I can now confirm to you that he is real. I ran into Ja Rule over near Radio Row.
