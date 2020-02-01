Check out the celebrities flocking to Miami ahead of the Super Bowl

Super Bowl Radio Row isn’t just for the jocks! There are plenty of celebrities all around, doing interviews, hawking products, taking pictures with fans and generally...being celebrities.

Here’s a look at some of the celebrities we saw on Radio Row and around Miami.

LIZZO:

She’s participating in a handful of concerts and events around town. We caught her on the escalator.

KEVIN HART:

The funnyman superstar did radio interviews along with Mr. 305, Pitbull.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: SiriusXM host Kevin Hart speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) (2020 Getty Images)

PITBULL:

Speaking of Mr. 305, one of Miami’s best ambassadors made the rounds, pumping up his hometown. ¡Dale!

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: SiriusXM host Pitbull attends day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) (2020 Getty Images)

OLIVIA CULPO:

The supermodel from Rhode Island spends plenty of time in Miami, and is hosting a radio show this week.

Olivia Kulpo (KPRC 2)

MC HAMMER:

Can’t touch this! The Oakland hip-hop legend was at radio row, dressed in a fresh suit - no Hammer Pants!

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Rapper MC Hammer speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) (2020 Getty Images)

JA RULE:

When Ja Rule sang “I’m real” I felt that. Mainly because I can now confirm to you that he is real. I ran into Ja Rule over near Radio Row.